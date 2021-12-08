DAYOFF x TITUS | Hold the 9 | Rough Cut

December 8, 2021 By

One year after the original release of the DAYOFF Skateshop x Titus video project, Hold the 9.
edited by Macéo Moreau, check out the Rough Cut of the Parisian sessions with:
Malo Simonet
Théo Meas
Noah Francisco
Maxime Dusson
Stanley Pradel &
Marius Moreau
Hold the 9

 

ThanksgivingSale_111221_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS