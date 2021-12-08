DAYOFF x TITUS | Hold the 9 | Rough Cut

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One year after the original release of the DAYOFF Skateshop x Titus video project, Hold the 9.

edited by Macéo Moreau, check out the Rough Cut of the Parisian sessions with:

Malo Simonet

Théo Meas

Noah Francisco

Maxime Dusson

Stanley Pradel &

Marius Moreau

Hold the 9