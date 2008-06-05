DC Hawaiian Vacation Demo

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The DC team is out in Hawaii and they did a demo for the Pipe Dreams shop. In order of appearance: Jani Laitala, Lindsey “Juice” Robertson, Ryan Gallant, Greg “Nurple” Myers, Ryan Smith, and Wes “Krispy” Kremer.

Filmed (terribly) by Lance Holcomb.

Editing (aka attempting to polish a turd) by Blair Alley.

Check DC’s site for much better filming.

Music: Desmond Dekker.