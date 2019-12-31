Decade In Review 2010-2019
As they say, “time flies when you’re having fun,” and so another decade comes to a close in the aging pastime, artform, lifestyle or whatever you want to call it; skateboarding. Skate historians say that skateboarding was invented in the late 40s to early 50s, so that makes it almost 70 years old. But we all know things didn’t really start to pick up and become what we know as modern skateboarding until the mid 1970s, which would make it about 45 years old. Still an old bastard, but not geriatric by any means and we’re still having fun. But beyond pondering the age of all of this, we’re here to take note of what came out this past decade and to highlight some of our personal favorite videos and video parts that left a lasting impression on us as we move into the next decade.
Notable (but not all) Full-Length Videos from 2010-2019:
(To refresh our brains since the beginning of this decade feels like a hundred years ago.)
-
2010
Blueprint, Make Friends With The Colour Blue
Emerica,Stay Gold
Habitat, Origin
Krooked, Krooked3D
LRG,Give Me My Money Chico
Pontus Alv, In Search of the Miraculous
Toy Machine, Brainwash
-
2011
Foundation, WTF
NikeSB, The SB Chronicles Vol. 1
Real, Since Day One
Transworld, Not Another Transworld Video
-
2012
Almost, 5-Incher
Element, Future Nature
DGK, Parental Advisory
Girl, Pretty Sweet
Transworld, The Cinematographer Project
-
2013
Cliché, Bon Voyage
Deathwish,The Deathwish Video
Emerica, Made
NikeSB, The SB Chronicles Vol. 2
Transworld, Perpetual Motion
Zero, Cold War
-
2014
Antihero, Destination Unknown
Dekline, True Blue
Enjoi, Oververt
Flip, 3
Habitat, Search The Horizon
Josh Stewart, Static 4&5
Plan B, True
Supreme, “cherry”
Transworld, Outliers
Volcom, True To This
-
2015
Isle, Vase
LRG, 1947
NikeSB, The SB Chronicles Vol. 3
Real, Through and Through
Sour, The Sour Solution
Vans, Propeller
-
2016
Adidas, Away Days
Colin Read, Spirit Quest
Emerica, Made 2
GX1000, GX1000
Hockey, Hockey II
Polar, I Like It Here Inside My Mind. Don’t Wake Me This Time
Sk8Mafia, The Sk8Mafia Video
Transworld, Substance
Vans, No Other Way
Volcom, Holy Stokes
-
2017
Anithero, The Body Corporate
Birdhouse,Saturdays
Foundation, Oddity
Hockey, Hockey III
Krooked, LSD
Lakai, The Flare
New Balance Numeric, TriColor
Nine One Seven, 917
Real, By Any Means
Transworld, Riddles In Mathmatics
Welcome, Fetish
-
2018
Bronze 56k, It’s Time
Converse, Purple
Element, Peace
Etnies, Album
Foundation, Souvenir
Girl, Doll
GX1000, Roll Up
Hockey, Killshot
HUF, 001
Illegal Civilization, IC3
NikeSB, Medley
Polar, We Blew It At Some Point
Primitive, Never
Quasi, Mother
Supreme, “BLESSED”
Transworld, Duets
Vans, Spinning Away
-
2019
Adidas, Reverb
Baker, Baker4
Habitat, Connector Line
Krooked, Mermaid
New Balance Numeric, String Theory
NikeSB, Gizmo
NikeSB, Trust Fall
Nine One Seven, 917-2
Passport, Kitsch
Redbull, You Good
Slave, Radio Silence
Sour, The Sour Solution II
Supreme, Candyland
Toy Machine, Programming Injection
WKND, Death Dance
Zero, Damn It All
Here’s a list of some of our favorite or just plain heavy video parts from 2010-2019:
-
2010
Silas Baxter-Neal, Origin
Dylan Rieder, Dylan
Andrew Reynolds, Stay Gold
Leo Romero, Stay Gold
Rodrigo TX, Chico Give Me Your Money
Brandon Westgate, Stay Gold
-
2011
Dennis Busenitz, Since Day One
Nyjah Huston, Rise & Shine
Wes Kremer, Not Another Transworld Video
Torey Pudwill, Big Bang
LucasPuig, Pro Spotlight
Grant Taylor, The SB Chronicles Vol. 1
-
2012
Austyn Gillette, Unlimited
Marc Johnson, Pretty Sweet
Guy Mariano, Pretty Sweet
Mark Suciu, Cross Continental
Evan Smith, The Cinematographer Project
Rodrigo TX, Parental Advisory
Alien Workshop, The Cinematographer Project
-
2013
Silas Baxter-Neal, Perpetual Motion
Slash, The Deathwish Video
Jon Dickson, The Deathwish Video
Lucas Puig, Bon Voyage
Brandown Westgate, Made
Evan Smith, The Evan Smith Experience
Ishod Wair, The SB Chronicles Vol. 2
Nyjah Huston, Fade To Black
-
2014
Dylan Rieder/ Alex Olson, “cherry”
Bobby Worrest, Quartersnacks
Brad Cromer,Outliers
Chris Joslin, True
Jake Johnson, Static 4
Grant Taylor, Rides For Antihero
-
2015
Hjalte Halberg, Transworld
Antonio Durao, Transworld Am Spotlight
Nisse Ingemarsson, The Sour Solution
Cory Kennedy, The SB Chronicles Vol. 3
Tom Knox, Vase
Tiago Lemos, De La Calle/Da Rua
Carlos Ribiero, 1947
Mark Suciu, Civil Liberty
Anthony Van Engelen, Propeller
-
2016
Andrew Allen, Hockey II
Silas Baxter-Neal, Away Days
Dane Brady, I Like It Here Inside My Mind…
Dennis Busenitz, Away Days
Jon Dickson, Made 2
Tristan Funkhouser, Substance
Hjalte Halberg, I Like It Here Inside My Mind…
Jerry Hsu, Made 2
Austyn Gillette, For WKND
Jon Nguyen, Substance
Miles Silvas, Away Days
Grant Taylor/ Collin Provost, Holy Stokes
Kyle Walker, No Other Way
Bobby Worrest/ Hjalte Halberg, Looks OK To Me
-
2017
Mike Anderson, LSD
Cyrus Bennett, 917
Bobby DeKeyzer, Riddles In Mathematics
Jamie Foy, The Flat Earth
Riley Hawk, The Flare
PJ Ladd, Tricolor
Tiago Lemos, The DC Promo
Louie Lopez, West End
Shane O’Neill, Levels
Max Palmer, 917
Cole Wilson, Oddity
Bobby Worrest, LSD
-
2018
Gilbert Crockett, Mother
Bobby DeKeyzer, Purple
Chima Ferguson, Spinning Away
Corey Glick, Souvenir
Aaron Herrington, Purple
Nyjah Huston, ’Til Death
Tyshawn Jones, Blessed
Louie Lopez, Purple
Oski Rozenberg, We Blew It At Some Point
Mason Silva, Peace
Evan Smith, Peace
Franky Villani, Always on my Mind
Ishod Wair, Back On My BS
Brandon Westgate, Peace
-
2019
Sammy Baca, Baker4
Axel Cruysberghs, Programming Injection
Simon Isaksson, The Sour Solution II
Alex Midler, You Good?
Jack O’Grady, Kitsch
Milton Martinez,”¡DEMOLICIÓN!”
Josh Pall, Kitsch
Mark Suciu, Verso
Gabriel Summers, Damn It All
Kader Sylla,Candyland
Bobby Worrest, Welcome to Venture
AJ Zavala, Radio Silence
Jaime Owens
Top 5 Videos Of The Decade: 2010-2019
-
Transworld Skateboarding, The Cinematographer Project, 2012
We’re not bias on this one. It’s just a fact. The Alien Workshop section alone could hold the weight of this one, but there’s 12 other parts that showcase the variety not seen in another video this decade.
-
Supreme, “cherry”, 2014
Bill Strobeck gave you a peak into his world in The Cinematographer Project, but in this one, he changed the game. Introducing the world to Tyshawn Jones and capturing the pure power and style of Dylan Rieder (R.I.P) in his prime. People either loved it or hated it, but Bill solidified his vision of how he saw skateboarding and created a generation of imitators and biters that proved that he did something very influential and unique that defined the decade.
-
Josh Stewart, Static 4 & 5, 2014
Talk about passion for video making. Josh Stewart’s dedication to filming for over 20 plus years and showcasing the underground heroes that the world needed to see was capped off in his Static series with a surprise double feature; dropping two full-lengths at once. Once again; spots, soundtrack, skaters, editing, all hit the perfect note with this one. And that Jake Johnson part. Yew!
-
Polar, I Like It Here Inside My Mind Don’t Wake Me This Time, 2016
The first full-length from Polar hit the mark right on the head for me. The art direction, the skating, the editing, the soundtrack, and the spots. But maybe it was the ode to my generation’s youth by using The Cry songs from Hokus Pokus that sealed the deal. Magnifique.
-
GX1000, 2016
The definition of a raw skate video. Terrifying and exhilarating all in one to watch. It brought the smoke into the 2010s.
Jaime Owens
Top 5 Video Parts Of The Decade: 2010-2019
-
Dylan Rieder, Dylan, 2010
It wasn’t Osiris’ Subject to Change where I started paying attention to Dylan. It was his Quiksilver promo part that really caught my eye and I knew something special was brewing. Then his Mind Field part came out and was so-so, and even Dylan acknowledged this fact. Which sent him on a quest to really show how he skated, and with one solo video part, Dylan left his mark on skateboarding. Thank you Dylan. We love you. R.I.P.
-
Nick Boserio, Life Splicing No. 004, 2011
A two-minute part that introduced me to Nick Boserio’s style of skating and I instantly fell in love and I just wanted more. Nick’s one of my favorite skater’s on and off the board and I always go back to this video to get pumped up to skate.
-
Marc Johnson, Pretty Sweet, 2012
The man only puts out quality. And like a fine wine, only got better with age. Being around 35 years old and putting out this part full of style and technical wizardry accompanied by the David Bowie tune “Five Years” made it an instant classic for me.
-
Grant Taylor, Rides For Antihero, 2014
Everyone wants to skate like Grant Taylor and every part he puts out makes you want to skate. He got in the van and was introduced to the team skating to Siouxsie and The Banshees, “Icon.” Just perfect.
-
Dane Brady, I Like It Here Inside My Mind. Don’t Wake Me This Time, 2016
Skateboarding needs more weirdos. Too many skaters want to be out there and to “make it.” Dane is a good ole fashion skate rat that’s in the parking garage skating curbs in the middle of the night by himself. He doesn’t want the spotlight. And that vibe was captured in this video part which was only made that much better by using H-Street soundtrack alum The Cry’s “Alone.” Nailed it!
Blair Alley
Top 5 Videos of the Decade: 2010-2019
-
Isle, Vase, 2015
Easily best video of its year. Dan Magee’s Blueprint videos were always huge to me and Jacob Harris carried along the tradition wonderfully with this one. The music, editing, spots, and new faces like Tom Knox and Chris Jones blew me away.
-
Sour, Sour Solution II, 2019
I knew these guys would make magic. They’re the raddest guys to tour with and some of the most talented and creative skaters on the planet.
-
Supreme, cherry, 2014
Captured some of the most talented skaters of this generation in their infancy and at their peak. Dylan’s part alone makes this video a classic.
-
Polar, We Blew it at Some Point, 2018
No video got me more stoked to go skate with my friends than this one. You can tell these dudes go off and really push each other to get gnarly when they’re skating together.
-
Ben Chadourne, Looks OK To Me, 2016
Two dudes skating the world’s best plazas. The Pulaski section was icing on the cake. It helps that Bobby Worrest is skater of the decade, too.
Blair Alley
Top 5 Video Parts of the Decade: 2010-2019
-
Dylan and Alex, “cherry”, 2014
Dylan at the peak of his ability paired to the perfect song. I’ll be watching this part forever.
-
Marc Johnson, Pretty Sweet, 2012
A perfect part with a Bowie song I’ve always wanted to see in a skate video.
-
Alien Workshop Section, The Cinematographer Project, 2012
Watch this again with all the lights off and the music up really loud. Classic AWS.
-
Bobby Worrest, LSD, 2017
Hard to pick which Bobby part is the best—he’s had 10 in the last 10 years. This one is great.
-
Cyrus Bennett, 917 Video 2, 2019
Cyrus really is the best living skateboarder.
Mike Fitzgerald
Top 5 Videos of the Decade: 2010-2019
-
Adidas, Away Days
The beauty of adding a lengthy full length offering to your collection is that you get the most bang for your buck. Away Days is packed from beginning to end with incredible skating and the winning combination of a stacked team and a seemingly endless travel schedule. The rewatchabilty of Lucas Puig, Miles Silvas, Rodrigo TX, Tyshawn Jones, Silas Baxter-Neal and Dennis Busneitz woven together with clips and voice overs by Mark Gonzales make Away Days one of the best of the Decade.
-
Krooked, LSD
Get it Straight, watch Krooked. This video rules from start to finish. Great music, a diverse team, and just the right running time to get you hyped to grab your board. Bobby Worrest’s part combining his HD and VX footage in the best possible presentation, along with Ronnie Sandoval and Mike Anderson are the stand out parts in parts in my eyes.
-
TransWorld Skateboarding, The Cinematographer Project
Long and strong with a diverse range or skaters and filming/editing styles from the “Who’s Who” in skateboard film making. Torsten Frank sets the tone with the elegant first part, Bill Strobek launched what is now his signature approach, and gave viewers a glimpse into what was to follow with the Supreme Team through his lens, Jon Holland and SK8MAFIA are always a winning combination for me, Russell Hougten is a creative genius and his section shined, but by the time you get to the Alien Workshop finale, from the first clip to the last, it’s so heavy on your eyes and ears you’re damn near having an out of body experience. This Alien Workshop section is so serious it can stand alone as one of the best parts of the decade with the sheer power and strength of their untouchable team at that time. They put their all into this project, and adding the debut professional nods for Gilbert Crockett and Jake Johnson, The Workshop left scorched earth in their wake.
-
Polar, We Blew It At Some Point
The right combination of filming and editing with a tasteful cast. Polar has the right recipe of riders, spots, music, innovation, nostalgia and pure stoke all tightly curated into a 34:03 runtime. The whole team is world class but I constantly have Nick Boserio, Aaron Herrington, Andrew Wilson, Shin Sanbongi and Hjalte Halberg’s parts on repeat. Hat’s off, and I’m always anticipating the next project from Polar
-
Sour, Sour Solution II
Sour is a collective of people with a sense of humor who genuinely respect each other, and they just happen to be damn fine skateboarders. These guys just get it. The feeling of camaraderie the Sour Team has fostered from their apartments, office-and The Sour Store itself- are all testaments to that. It’s all hands on deck and everyone contributes. The result stemming from that laid-back vibe of low maintenance, creative talent is one of the best videos ever. Sour Solution II almost feels like a homie vid where your best mate is filming, editingand skating! Gustav Tonnesen really worked his magic in all three of those scenarios (big nod to Nisse Ingemarsson as well on amazing filming and skating dual roles). This team is tight, their approach is fresh, the spots are zany, the skating is top tier. To top if all off, Simon Isaksson pushed into a street loop. I can’t say enough good things, Sour is an exemplary brand and Sour Solution II always does the trick.
Top 5 Video Parts of the Decade: 2010-2019
-
Anthony Van Engelen, Vans Propeller
Such a highly anticipated video and career defining part, and the man did not disappoint. AVE had the closer of Vans’ Propeller and left it all on the (switch back nose blunted!) table. One of my favorite styles of the past 20 years and his skating seems to only get more powerful and pronounced with age.
-
Andrew Reynolds, Emerica Stay Gold
An inspiration to us all! Not many skater’s film their best and most impactful video parts in their 30’s and Reynolds did just that in Stay Gold. He had the flavorful mix of lines, hammers, and lines with hammers! This part is so perfectly put together and is timeless, just like the Boss himself!
-
Wes Kremer, Not Another TransWorld Video
The pride of San Diego’s SK8MAFIA, Wes Kremer has always bridged the gap of Hometown Legend and Internationally celebrated, “Best Dude Ever”! His humility, effortless style and genuine talent make it easy to say Yes on Wes. He battled some injuries for this part and had a few buzzer beater tricks come through in the 11th hour, but as always, he delivered. The rapper, A.D.O.R. who did the track “Let It All Hang Out” that Wes used even saw the part and called TWS and left us a voice mail saying how hyped he was on Wes’ section. That’s about as G as it gets!
-
Ishod Wair, The NikeSB Chronicles Vol. 2
ATV Diversity, trick selection, spot selection, a high energy track, this part has it all. I was at the World Premiere for Chronicles 2 and Ishod absolutely brought the house down! Ishod is the embodiment of everything awesome about skateboarding and he does it all with a smile. I still watch this part all the time and trip out on the lines he puts together. Ishod really shined in Chronicles 2 and hasn’t slowed down one bit since.
-
Bobby Worrest & Hjalte Halberg, Looks OK To Me
A one, two combo for the books! Bobby and Hijalte hit plazas all over the world and returned with some of the most technical ledge lines and always maintained a tight, homie vibe throughout this heavy part. Big Up Ben Chadourne on the filming and editing of this beauty. Once they arrive at DC and hit Pulaski with the Resse Forbes cameo and Talking Heads track, this edit has really out done itself. My favorite section to pop on and get hyped, Looks Superb to me!
TWS TOP 20 of the Decade 2010-2019:
As we head into 2020, we put together a list of the Top 20 Skaters of the past decade that we think made a huge impact on skateboarding itself or steadily crushed it for ten years straight. Can’t wait to see what new blood the next decade brings.
-
Justin Figueroa
Nyjah Huston
Jake Johnson
Tyshawn Jones
Wes Kremer
Tiago Lemos
Louie Lopez
Guy Mariano
Andrew Reynolds
Dylan Rieder
Alexis Sablone
Evan Smith
Daewon Song
Mark Suciu
Grant Taylor
Anthony Van Engelen
Nora Vasconcellos
Ishod Wair
Bobby Worrest
Thank you for supporting Transworld over the years and here’s to another decade of amazing skateboarding. See you in 2020.
