Decade In Review 2010-2019

As they say, “time flies when you’re having fun,” and so another decade comes to a close in the aging pastime, artform, lifestyle or whatever you want to call it; skateboarding. Skate historians say that skateboarding was invented in the late 40s to early 50s, so that makes it almost 70 years old. But we all know things didn’t really start to pick up and become what we know as modern skateboarding until the mid 1970s, which would make it about 45 years old. Still an old bastard, but not geriatric by any means and we’re still having fun. But beyond pondering the age of all of this, we’re here to take note of what came out this past decade and to highlight some of our personal favorite videos and video parts that left a lasting impression on us as we move into the next decade.

Notable (but not all) Full-Length Videos from 2010-2019:

(To refresh our brains since the beginning of this decade feels like a hundred years ago.)

2010

Blueprint, Make Friends With The Colour Blue

Emerica,Stay Gold

Habitat, Origin

Krooked, Krooked3D

LRG,Give Me My Money Chico

Pontus Alv, In Search of the Miraculous

Toy Machine, Brainwash

2011

Foundation, WTF

NikeSB, The SB Chronicles Vol. 1

Real, Since Day One

Transworld, Not Another Transworld Video

2012

Almost, 5-Incher

Element, Future Nature

DGK, Parental Advisory

Girl, Pretty Sweet

Transworld, The Cinematographer Project

2013

Cliché, Bon Voyage

Deathwish,The Deathwish Video

Emerica, Made

NikeSB, The SB Chronicles Vol. 2

Transworld, Perpetual Motion

Zero, Cold War

2014

Antihero, Destination Unknown

Dekline, True Blue

Enjoi, Oververt

Flip, 3

Habitat, Search The Horizon

Josh Stewart, Static 4&5

Plan B, True

Supreme, “cherry”

Transworld, Outliers

Volcom, True To This

2015

Isle, Vase

LRG, 1947

NikeSB, The SB Chronicles Vol. 3

Real, Through and Through

Sour, The Sour Solution

Vans, Propeller

2016

Adidas, Away Days

Colin Read, Spirit Quest

Emerica, Made 2

GX1000, GX1000

Hockey, Hockey II

Polar, I Like It Here Inside My Mind. Don’t Wake Me This Time

Sk8Mafia, The Sk8Mafia Video

Transworld, Substance

Vans, No Other Way

Volcom, Holy Stokes

2017

Anithero, The Body Corporate

Birdhouse,Saturdays

Foundation, Oddity

Hockey, Hockey III

Krooked, LSD

Lakai, The Flare

New Balance Numeric, TriColor

Nine One Seven, 917

Real, By Any Means

Transworld, Riddles In Mathmatics

Welcome, Fetish

2018

Bronze 56k, It’s Time

Converse, Purple

Element, Peace

Etnies, Album

Foundation, Souvenir

Girl, Doll

GX1000, Roll Up

Hockey, Killshot

HUF, 001

Illegal Civilization, IC3

NikeSB, Medley

Polar, We Blew It At Some Point

Primitive, Never

Quasi, Mother

Supreme, “BLESSED”

Transworld, Duets

Vans, Spinning Away

2019

Adidas, Reverb

Baker, Baker4

Habitat, Connector Line

Krooked, Mermaid

New Balance Numeric, String Theory

NikeSB, Gizmo

NikeSB, Trust Fall

Nine One Seven, 917-2

Passport, Kitsch

Redbull, You Good

Slave, Radio Silence

Sour, The Sour Solution II

Supreme, Candyland

Toy Machine, Programming Injection

WKND, Death Dance

Zero, Damn It All

Here’s a list of some of our favorite or just plain heavy video parts from 2010-2019:



2010

Silas Baxter-Neal, Origin

Dylan Rieder, Dylan

Andrew Reynolds, Stay Gold

Leo Romero, Stay Gold

Rodrigo TX, Chico Give Me Your Money

Brandon Westgate, Stay Gold

2011

Dennis Busenitz, Since Day One

Nyjah Huston, Rise & Shine

Wes Kremer, Not Another Transworld Video

Torey Pudwill, Big Bang

LucasPuig, Pro Spotlight

Grant Taylor, The SB Chronicles Vol. 1

2012

Austyn Gillette, Unlimited

Marc Johnson, Pretty Sweet

Guy Mariano, Pretty Sweet

Mark Suciu, Cross Continental

Evan Smith, The Cinematographer Project

Rodrigo TX, Parental Advisory

Alien Workshop, The Cinematographer Project

2013

Silas Baxter-Neal, Perpetual Motion

Slash, The Deathwish Video

Jon Dickson, The Deathwish Video

Lucas Puig, Bon Voyage

Brandown Westgate, Made

Evan Smith, The Evan Smith Experience

Ishod Wair, The SB Chronicles Vol. 2

Nyjah Huston, Fade To Black

2014

Dylan Rieder/ Alex Olson, “cherry”

Bobby Worrest, Quartersnacks

Brad Cromer,Outliers

Chris Joslin, True

Jake Johnson, Static 4

Grant Taylor, Rides For Antihero

2015

Hjalte Halberg, Transworld

Antonio Durao, Transworld Am Spotlight

Nisse Ingemarsson, The Sour Solution

Cory Kennedy, The SB Chronicles Vol. 3

Tom Knox, Vase

Tiago Lemos, De La Calle/Da Rua

Carlos Ribiero, 1947

Mark Suciu, Civil Liberty

Anthony Van Engelen, Propeller

2016

Andrew Allen, Hockey II

Silas Baxter-Neal, Away Days

Dane Brady, I Like It Here Inside My Mind…

Dennis Busenitz, Away Days

Jon Dickson, Made 2

Tristan Funkhouser, Substance

Hjalte Halberg, I Like It Here Inside My Mind…

Jerry Hsu, Made 2

Austyn Gillette, For WKND

Jon Nguyen, Substance

Miles Silvas, Away Days

Grant Taylor/ Collin Provost, Holy Stokes

Kyle Walker, No Other Way

Bobby Worrest/ Hjalte Halberg, Looks OK To Me

2017

Mike Anderson, LSD

Cyrus Bennett, 917

Bobby DeKeyzer, Riddles In Mathematics

Jamie Foy, The Flat Earth

Riley Hawk, The Flare

PJ Ladd, Tricolor

Tiago Lemos, The DC Promo

Louie Lopez, West End

Shane O’Neill, Levels

Max Palmer, 917

Cole Wilson, Oddity

Bobby Worrest, LSD

2018

Gilbert Crockett, Mother

Bobby DeKeyzer, Purple

Chima Ferguson, Spinning Away

Corey Glick, Souvenir

Aaron Herrington, Purple

Nyjah Huston, ’Til Death

Tyshawn Jones, Blessed

Louie Lopez, Purple

Oski Rozenberg, We Blew It At Some Point

Mason Silva, Peace

Evan Smith, Peace

Franky Villani, Always on my Mind

Ishod Wair, Back On My BS

Brandon Westgate, Peace

2019

Sammy Baca, Baker4

Axel Cruysberghs, Programming Injection

Simon Isaksson, The Sour Solution II

Alex Midler, You Good?

Jack O’Grady, Kitsch

Milton Martinez,”¡DEMOLICIÓN!”

Josh Pall, Kitsch

Mark Suciu, Verso

Gabriel Summers, Damn It All

Kader Sylla,Candyland

Bobby Worrest, Welcome to Venture

AJ Zavala, Radio Silence

Jaime Owens

Top 5 Videos Of The Decade: 2010-2019

Transworld Skateboarding, The Cinematographer Project, 2012

We’re not bias on this one. It’s just a fact. The Alien Workshop section alone could hold the weight of this one, but there’s 12 other parts that showcase the variety not seen in another video this decade.

We’re not bias on this one. It’s just a fact. The Alien Workshop section alone could hold the weight of this one, but there’s 12 other parts that showcase the variety not seen in another video this decade. Supreme, “cherry”, 2014

Bill Strobeck gave you a peak into his world in The Cinematographer Project, but in this one, he changed the game. Introducing the world to Tyshawn Jones and capturing the pure power and style of Dylan Rieder (R.I.P) in his prime. People either loved it or hated it, but Bill solidified his vision of how he saw skateboarding and created a generation of imitators and biters that proved that he did something very influential and unique that defined the decade.

Josh Stewart, Static 4 & 5, 2014

Talk about passion for video making. Josh Stewart's dedication to filming for over 20 plus years and showcasing the underground heroes that the world needed to see was capped off in his Static series with a surprise double feature; dropping two full-lengths at once. Once again; spots, soundtrack, skaters, editing, all hit the perfect note with this one. And that Jake Johnson part. Yew!

Talk about passion for video making. Josh Stewart’s dedication to filming for over 20 plus years and showcasing the underground heroes that the world needed to see was capped off in his Static series with a surprise double feature; dropping two full-lengths at once. Once again; spots, soundtrack, skaters, editing, all hit the perfect note with this one. And that Jake Johnson part. Yew!

Polar, I Like It Here Inside My Mind Don't Wake Me This Time, 2016

The first full-length from Polar hit the mark right on the head for me. The art direction, the skating, the editing, the soundtrack, and the spots. But maybe it was the ode to my generation's youth by using The Cry songs from Hokus Pokus that sealed the deal. Magnifique.

The first full-length from Polar hit the mark right on the head for me. The art direction, the skating, the editing, the soundtrack, and the spots. But maybe it was the ode to my generation’s youth by using The Cry songs from Hokus Pokus that sealed the deal. Magnifique.

GX1000, 2016

The definition of a raw skate video. Terrifying and exhilarating all in one to watch. It brought the smoke into the 2010s.

The definition of a raw skate video. Terrifying and exhilarating all in one to watch. It brought the smoke into the 2010s.

Jaime Owens

Top 5 Video Parts Of The Decade: 2010-2019



Dylan Rieder, Dylan, 2010

It wasn’t Osiris’ Subject to Change where I started paying attention to Dylan. It was his Quiksilver promo part that really caught my eye and I knew something special was brewing. Then his Mind Field part came out and was so-so, and even Dylan acknowledged this fact. Which sent him on a quest to really show how he skated, and with one solo video part, Dylan left his mark on skateboarding. Thank you Dylan. We love you. R.I.P.

Nick Boserio, Life Splicing No. 004, 2011

A two-minute part that introduced me to Nick Boserio's style of skating and I instantly fell in love and I just wanted more. Nick's one of my favorite skater's on and off the board and I always go back to this video to get pumped up to skate.

A two-minute part that introduced me to Nick Boserio’s style of skating and I instantly fell in love and I just wanted more. Nick’s one of my favorite skater’s on and off the board and I always go back to this video to get pumped up to skate.

Marc Johnson, Pretty Sweet, 2012

The man only puts out quality. And like a fine wine, only got better with age. Being around 35 years old and putting out this part full of style and technical wizardry accompanied by the David Bowie tune "Five Years" made it an instant classic for me.

The man only puts out quality. And like a fine wine, only got better with age. Being around 35 years old and putting out this part full of style and technical wizardry accompanied by the David Bowie tune “Five Years” made it an instant classic for me.

Grant Taylor, Rides For Antihero, 2014

Everyone wants to skate like Grant Taylor and every part he puts out makes you want to skate. He got in the van and was introduced to the team skating to Siouxsie and The Banshees, "Icon." Just perfect.

Everyone wants to skate like Grant Taylor and every part he puts out makes you want to skate. He got in the van and was introduced to the team skating to Siouxsie and The Banshees, “Icon.” Just perfect.

Everyone wants to skate like Grant Taylor and every part he puts out makes you want to skate. He got in the van and was introduced to the team skating to Siouxsie and The Banshees, “Icon.” Just perfect. Dane Brady, I Like It Here Inside My Mind. Don’t Wake Me This Time, 2016

Skateboarding needs more weirdos. Too many skaters want to be out there and to “make it.” Dane is a good ole fashion skate rat that’s in the parking garage skating curbs in the middle of the night by himself. He doesn’t want the spotlight. And that vibe was captured in this video part which was only made that much better by using H-Street soundtrack alum The Cry’s “Alone.” Nailed it!

Blair Alley

Top 5 Videos of the Decade: 2010-2019



Isle, Vase, 2015

Easily best video of its year. Dan Magee’s Blueprint videos were always huge to me and Jacob Harris carried along the tradition wonderfully with this one. The music, editing, spots, and new faces like Tom Knox and Chris Jones blew me away.

Sour, Sour Solution II, 2019

I knew these guys would make magic. They're the raddest guys to tour with and some of the most talented and creative skaters on the planet.

I knew these guys would make magic. They’re the raddest guys to tour with and some of the most talented and creative skaters on the planet.

Supreme, cherry, 2014

Captured some of the most talented skaters of this generation in their infancy and at their peak. Dylan's part alone makes this video a classic.

Captured some of the most talented skaters of this generation in their infancy and at their peak. Dylan’s part alone makes this video a classic.

Polar, We Blew it at Some Point, 2018

No video got me more stoked to go skate with my friends than this one. You can tell these dudes go off and really push each other to get gnarly when they're skating together.

No video got me more stoked to go skate with my friends than this one. You can tell these dudes go off and really push each other to get gnarly when they’re skating together.

No video got me more stoked to go skate with my friends than this one. You can tell these dudes go off and really push each other to get gnarly when they’re skating together. Ben Chadourne, Looks OK To Me, 2016

Two dudes skating the world’s best plazas. The Pulaski section was icing on the cake. It helps that Bobby Worrest is skater of the decade, too.

Blair Alley

Top 5 Video Parts of the Decade: 2010-2019



Dylan and Alex, “cherry”, 2014

Dylan at the peak of his ability paired to the perfect song. I’ll be watching this part forever.

Marc Johnson, Pretty Sweet, 2012

A perfect part with a Bowie song I've always wanted to see in a skate video.

A perfect part with a Bowie song I’ve always wanted to see in a skate video.

Alien Workshop Section, The Cinematographer Project, 2012

Watch this again with all the lights off and the music up really loud. Classic AWS.

Watch this again with all the lights off and the music up really loud. Classic AWS.

Bobby Worrest, LSD, 2017

Hard to pick which Bobby part is the best—he's had 10 in the last 10 years. This one is great.

Hard to pick which Bobby part is the best—he’s had 10 in the last 10 years. This one is great.

Hard to pick which Bobby part is the best—he’s had 10 in the last 10 years. This one is great. Cyrus Bennett, 917 Video 2, 2019

Cyrus really is the best living skateboarder.

Mike Fitzgerald

Top 5 Videos of the Decade: 2010-2019



Adidas, Away Days

The beauty of adding a lengthy full length offering to your collection is that you get the most bang for your buck. Away Days is packed from beginning to end with incredible skating and the winning combination of a stacked team and a seemingly endless travel schedule. The rewatchabilty of Lucas Puig, Miles Silvas, Rodrigo TX, Tyshawn Jones, Silas Baxter-Neal and Dennis Busneitz woven together with clips and voice overs by Mark Gonzales make Away Days one of the best of the Decade.

Adidas, Away Days

The beauty of adding a lengthy full length offering to your collection is that you get the most bang for your buck. Away Days is packed from beginning to end with incredible skating and the winning combination of a stacked team and a seemingly endless travel schedule. The rewatchabilty of Lucas Puig, Miles Silvas, Rodrigo TX, Tyshawn Jones, Silas Baxter-Neal and Dennis Busneitz woven together with clips and voice overs by Mark Gonzales make Away Days one of the best of the Decade.

Get it Straight, watch Krooked. This video rules from start to finish. Great music, a diverse team, and just the right running time to get you hyped to grab your board. Bobby Worrest’s part combining his HD and VX footage in the best possible presentation, along with Ronnie Sandoval and Mike Anderson are the stand out parts in parts in my eyes.



TransWorld Skateboarding, The Cinematographer Project

Long and strong with a diverse range or skaters and filming/editing styles from the “Who’s Who” in skateboard film making. Torsten Frank sets the tone with the elegant first part, Bill Strobek launched what is now his signature approach, and gave viewers a glimpse into what was to follow with the Supreme Team through his lens, Jon Holland and SK8MAFIA are always a winning combination for me, Russell Hougten is a creative genius and his section shined, but by the time you get to the Alien Workshop finale, from the first clip to the last, it’s so heavy on your eyes and ears you’re damn near having an out of body experience. This Alien Workshop section is so serious it can stand alone as one of the best parts of the decade with the sheer power and strength of their untouchable team at that time. They put their all into this project, and adding the debut professional nods for Gilbert Crockett and Jake Johnson, The Workshop left scorched earth in their wake.

TransWorld Skateboarding, The Cinematographer Project

Long and strong with a diverse range or skaters and filming/editing styles from the "Who's Who" in skateboard film making. Torsten Frank sets the tone with the elegant first part, Bill Strobek launched what is now his signature approach, and gave viewers a glimpse into what was to follow with the Supreme Team through his lens, Jon Holland and SK8MAFIA are always a winning combination for me, Russell Hougten is a creative genius and his section shined, but by the time you get to the Alien Workshop finale, from the first clip to the last, it's so heavy on your eyes and ears you're damn near having an out of body experience. This Alien Workshop section is so serious it can stand alone as one of the best parts of the decade with the sheer power and strength of their untouchable team at that time. They put their all into this project, and adding the debut professional nods for Gilbert Crockett and Jake Johnson, The Workshop left scorched earth in their wake.

The right combination of filming and editing with a tasteful cast. Polar has the right recipe of riders, spots, music, innovation, nostalgia and pure stoke all tightly curated into a 34:03 runtime. The whole team is world class but I constantly have Nick Boserio, Aaron Herrington, Andrew Wilson, Shin Sanbongi and Hjalte Halberg’s parts on repeat. Hat’s off, and I’m always anticipating the next project from Polar

Polar, We Blew It At Some Point

The right combination of filming and editing with a tasteful cast. Polar has the right recipe of riders, spots, music, innovation, nostalgia and pure stoke all tightly curated into a 34:03 runtime. The whole team is world class but I constantly have Nick Boserio, Aaron Herrington, Andrew Wilson, Shin Sanbongi and Hjalte Halberg's parts on repeat. Hat's off, and I'm always anticipating the next project from Polar

Sour is a collective of people with a sense of humor who genuinely respect each other, and they just happen to be damn fine skateboarders. These guys just get it. The feeling of camaraderie the Sour Team has fostered from their apartments, office-and The Sour Store itself- are all testaments to that. It’s all hands on deck and everyone contributes. The result stemming from that laid-back vibe of low maintenance, creative talent is one of the best videos ever. Sour Solution II almost feels like a homie vid where your best mate is filming, editing and skating! Gustav Tonnesen really worked his magic in all three of those scenarios (big nod to Nisse Ingemarsson as well on amazing filming and skating dual roles). This team is tight, their approach is fresh, the spots are zany, the skating is top tier. To top if all off, Simon Isaksson pushed into a street loop. I can’t say enough good things, Sour is an exemplary brand and Sour Solution II always does the trick.

Mike Fitzgerald

Top 5 Video Parts of the Decade: 2010-2019



Anthony Van Engelen, Vans Propeller

Such a highly anticipated video and career defining part, and the man did not disappoint. AVE had the closer of Vans’ Propeller and left it all on the (switch back nose blunted!) table. One of my favorite styles of the past 20 years and his skating seems to only get more powerful and pronounced with age.

Anthony Van Engelen, Vans Propeller

Such a highly anticipated video and career defining part, and the man did not disappoint. AVE had the closer of Vans' Propeller and left it all on the (switch back nose blunted!) table. One of my favorite styles of the past 20 years and his skating seems to only get more powerful and pronounced with age.

An inspiration to us all! Not many skater’s film their best and most impactful video parts in their 30’s and Reynolds did just that in Stay Gold. He had the flavorful mix of lines, hammers, and lines with hammers! This part is so perfectly put together and is timeless, just like the Boss himself!

Andrew Reynolds, Emerica Stay Gold

An inspiration to us all! Not many skater's film their best and most impactful video parts in their 30's and Reynolds did just that in Stay Gold. He had the flavorful mix of lines, hammers, and lines with hammers! This part is so perfectly put together and is timeless, just like the Boss himself!

The pride of San Diego’s SK8MAFIA, Wes Kremer has always bridged the gap of Hometown Legend and Internationally celebrated, “Best Dude Ever”! His humility, effortless style and genuine talent make it easy to say Yes on Wes. He battled some injuries for this part and had a few buzzer beater tricks come through in the 11th hour, but as always, he delivered. The rapper, A.D.O.R. who did the track “Let It All Hang Out” that Wes used even saw the part and called TWS and left us a voice mail saying how hyped he was on Wes’ section. That’s about as G as it gets!

Wes Kremer, Not Another TransWorld Video

The pride of San Diego's SK8MAFIA, Wes Kremer has always bridged the gap of Hometown Legend and Internationally celebrated, "Best Dude Ever"! His humility, effortless style and genuine talent make it easy to say Yes on Wes. He battled some injuries for this part and had a few buzzer beater tricks come through in the 11th hour, but as always, he delivered. The rapper, A.D.O.R. who did the track "Let It All Hang Out" that Wes used even saw the part and called TWS and left us a voice mail saying how hyped he was on Wes' section. That's about as G as it gets!

ATV Diversity, trick selection, spot selection, a high energy track, this part has it all. I was at the World Premiere for Chronicles 2 and Ishod absolutely brought the house down! Ishod is the embodiment of everything awesome about skateboarding and he does it all with a smile. I still watch this part all the time and trip out on the lines he puts together. Ishod really shined in Chronicles 2 and hasn’t slowed down one bit since.

Ishod Wair, The NikeSB Chronicles Vol. 2

ATV Diversity, trick selection, spot selection, a high energy track, this part has it all. I was at the World Premiere for Chronicles 2 and Ishod absolutely brought the house down! Ishod is the embodiment of everything awesome about skateboarding and he does it all with a smile. I still watch this part all the time and trip out on the lines he puts together. Ishod really shined in Chronicles 2 and hasn't slowed down one bit since.

A one, two combo for the books! Bobby and Hijalte hit plazas all over the world and returned with some of the most technical ledge lines and always maintained a tight, homie vibe throughout this heavy part. Big Up Ben Chadourne on the filming and editing of this beauty. Once they arrive at DC and hit Pulaski with the Resse Forbes cameo and Talking Heads track, this edit has really out done itself. My favorite section to pop on and get hyped, Looks Superb to me!

TWS TOP 20 of the Decade 2010-2019:

As we head into 2020, we put together a list of the Top 20 Skaters of the past decade that we think made a huge impact on skateboarding itself or steadily crushed it for ten years straight. Can’t wait to see what new blood the next decade brings.

Justin Figueroa

Nyjah Huston

Jake Johnson

Tyshawn Jones

Wes Kremer

Tiago Lemos

Louie Lopez

Guy Mariano

Andrew Reynolds

Dylan Rieder

Alexis Sablone

Evan Smith

Daewon Song

Mark Suciu

Grant Taylor

Anthony Van Engelen

Nora Vasconcellos

Ishod Wair

Bobby Worrest

Thank you for supporting Transworld over the years and here’s to another decade of amazing skateboarding. See you in 2020.