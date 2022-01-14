Deep Dish x Snack 2022

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A joint video with DEEP DISH and Snack Skateboards to mark the release of its second clothing collab. Featuring: Brian Scherer, Mason Coletti, Josh Riviere, Fernando Covarrubias, Yudai Fujigasaki, Kojiro Hara, AJ Petit, Joseph Jojo Morehouse, and Zack May + Dom Chiodo, Deric Esparza, Dakota Erwin, Tylor Horton, Steffen Watts, Chris Athans, Matt Martin, Roger Krebs, and Deion Bricker

