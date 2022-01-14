Deep Dish x Snack 2022

A joint video with DEEP DISH and Snack Skateboards to mark the release of its second clothing collab.
Featuring:
Brian Scherer, Mason Coletti, Josh Riviere, Fernando Covarrubias, Yudai Fujigasaki, Kojiro Hara, AJ Petit, Joseph Jojo Morehouse, and Zack May
Dom Chiodo, Deric Esparza, Dakota Erwin, Tylor Horton, Steffen Watts, Chris Athans, Matt Martin, Roger Krebs, and Deion Bricker

