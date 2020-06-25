DIAL 215 By DIAL TONE

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Dial Tone boys are back with a bunch of fresh faces from the 215 area code. “Dial 215” features the Dial Tone Philly area team including Kris Brown, Kevin Liedtke, Tyler Dietterich, Mark Del Negro, Neil Herrick and as well as Boston am Shawn Macmillan. This edit is fire and includes hand drawn titles by Dial Tone’s newest pro, Aaron Herrington.

Filmed by: Jake Todd, Andrew Meyer, Sam McCormick, Zach Sayles, Brendan Stepanow Thomas Purtell

Edited by: Jake Todd

1st Track: KRS One

2nd Track by: Miscued