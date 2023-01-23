Dick Rizzo On Skating Banks and Frank Zappa

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ace interviewer Farran Golding posted this great commentary video with Dick Rizzo accompanying his Quasi Grand Prairie part.

The printed version appeared on Quartersnacks: ‘Imagine If You Could Just Rip Across That— An Interview with Dick Rizzo’

As Farran notes: “Interview conducted in summer 2021, to accompany Rizzo’s instalment of ‘Favorite Spot’ on Grant’s Tomb.

Thought I’d upload this one as I recently reconnected with Rizzo, and Paul Young, for an episode of the Quartersnacks ‘Deep Dive‘ series focused on their Hi8 Half Cab part for Vans.”

Rizzo’s got that classic East Coast power and an eye for the unusual spot that he can etch a graceful clip on.

Interview & Commentary Edit by Farran Golding

‘Grand Prairie’ courtesy of Quasi Skateboards, 2021

Dick Rizzo in ‘Grand Prairie’ filmed by Paul Young, Will Rosenstock, Jeremy Tubbs, Matt Velez & Blake Matthews

‘Valarie’ by Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention from the album ‘Burnt Weenie Sandwich’, 1969