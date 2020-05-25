Dillon Catney’s Pandora’s Box part

Pandora’s Box is a full-length video by Luka Pinto, filmed mainly on Jersey and featuring his crew of locals from the island and friends from further afield. The film premiered at the 2019 Vladimir Film Festival in Fažana, Croatia. Dillon Catney’s (last) part, a pleasing mix of manuals, long lines, drop-ins and crusty Jersey spots.

