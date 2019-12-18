Dillon Constantine for Lawn Chair Hardware “Enjoy Yourself”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Here’s a taste of how little ball of scum Dillon Constantine is enjoying himself out in the Dirty Jerz and Cali! Filmed by Shawn Karagjozi, Dan Balducci, Collin Underwood, Tombo Colabraro, Shawn Baptista, Dank Tank and edited by Nick Lamm.