Distance by Nick Richards

July 17, 2020 By

Shot in London on the 15th of May 2020, two days after the UK government announced a relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures where one member from two households could meet at a distance of two metres.

Skateboarder – Davide Holzknecht
Camera and Edit – Nick Richards

Original music composed by Stephen Young

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS