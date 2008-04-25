“Dudes, Dudes, Dudes” Teaser #1

April 25, 2008

The hypefest for the new DVS video Dudes, Dudes, Dudes has begun. Here’s Jimmy Cao and And Now‘s Kenny Hoyle fitting a square peg into a round hole. The full-lengther is dropping on May 5 for FREE!

Get jibber-jabberin’ at our new messageboards

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS