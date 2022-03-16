Dylan Jeffers, Hash Puck Part

Dylan Jeffers comes through with a technically advanced part to close out Billy Cody’s Hash Puck video. Filmed mostly in the Long Beach/LA area this video also features parts from Sawyer Stevens, James Britton and Jon Morefield along with appearances from plenty of other east coast and Midwest transplants. You can watch the whole video here.
music by Spencer Brown and title by James Britton.

