Eazy Dolly

May 16, 2008

Jason Hernandez and his dad are building perfect filming dollies that will cost under 500 dollars. Light-weight, versatile, and travel-friendly. Check out the 12-foot dolly featured in this video. By adding rails, you can go from 10 feet to 100 feet. Get more info at eazydolly.com (Site will be up and running by Saturday).

