Egiie Botello “San Diego Vacation” Part

December 6, 2019 By

Straight out of Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico, young Egiie Botello decided to take a month-long trip to San Diego. He linked up with the Slappy’s Garage crew and handled business at some local spots, hitting some spots in Mexicali along the way too. Stay tuned for more coming from Egiie soon!

