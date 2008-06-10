Element @ The Zumiez Couch Tour

June 10, 2008

Brent Atchley, Nyjah Huston, Darrell Stanton, Collin Provost, Chad Tim Tim, Mike V and the Element team got busy at the Milpitas, CA Couch Tour stop. Check back all month long for more ZCT08 updates.

