Element @ The Zumiez Couch Tour

Brent Atchley, Nyjah Huston, Darrell Stanton, Collin Provost, Chad Tim Tim, Mike V and the Element team got busy at the Milpitas, CA Couch Tour stop. Check back all month long for more ZCT08 updates.

