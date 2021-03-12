Embarcadero Plaza Map Available Now In Skater XL

Easy Day Studios is proud to launch the Embarcadero Plaza, one of the most beloved and historic skate locations, as an official playable map in Skater XL. This original map creation from Easy Day Studios pays tribute to this iconic Bay Area district, transporting players to the San Francisco waterfront with all its ‘90s landmarks. From the well-recognized Vallaincourt Fountain, the ‘C Block’ ledges, and the infamous ‘Gonz Gap’ proving ground, gamers will get to experience this legendary street skating scene in Skater XL, available now on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam via the in-game Mod Browser.