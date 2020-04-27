ENCORE: Behind the Missions Episode 1. Chengdu

April 27, 2020 By

ENCORE: Behind the Missions is a five part mini-series taking an in-depth look into the filming process for the ENCORE video. Episode one focuses on a ten-day trip to Chengdu, China which began as a laid back skate tour but quickly evolved into Primitive’s most productive trip ever. Featuring Carlos Ribeiro, Tiago Lemos, Trent McClung, Robert Neal, and Jenn Soto.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS