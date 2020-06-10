ENCORE: Behind the Missions Episode 5. Four Month Deadline

June 10, 2020 By

Episode 5 of ENCORE: Behind the Missions outlines Miles’ arrival on the team 4 months before the video deadline, his first time officially filming for Primitive with Paul in Sacramento, a trip to Portugal and some last minute hammers on some of skateboarding’s most iconic spots.

