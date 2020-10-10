Enter the Vibrant Life of Bryce Wettstein | Aimless Episode 10

Skateboarding has the power to open endless creative avenues that go beyond four wheels and a wooden plank. A pure example of such energy is apparent through the vibrant life of Bryce Wettstein. Currently sitting as USA’s top-ranked Olympic skateboard hopeful in women’s park, Bryce shows us first-hand that skateboarding is just one of her many creative outlets. Follow along as we join Bryce for a day of observing her musical talents, inspiring the next generation of young women skateboarders, and more. And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper day in SoCal without wrapping things with a sunset surf session.