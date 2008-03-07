Escapist’s “Fourteen Deep.” Teaser

March 7, 2008

Kansas City’s finest Escapist is finally premiering their new video “Fourteen Deep.” and Sean Malto gives you a sneak peek.

PREMIERE INFO:
March 14, 9pm
Granada Theatre on 1015 Minnesota Ave (KC, KS)

STARRING: Malto, Ryan Pearce, Ernie Torres, Max Chillen, Joseph Lopez, Tyshuan Johnson, Arthur Dachiardi, JW Hall, Rod Harper, Dillon Aguilar, Garret Olinger, Connor McCronskey, Mike Webb, and Justin Hackel.

