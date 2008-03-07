Escapist’s “Fourteen Deep.” Teaser

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kansas City’s finest Escapist is finally premiering their new video “Fourteen Deep.” and Sean Malto gives you a sneak peek. PREMIERE INFO: March 14, 9pm Granada Theatre on 1015 Minnesota Ave (KC, KS) STARRING: Malto , Ryan Pearce, Ernie Torres, Max Chillen, Joseph Lopez, Tyshuan Johnson, Arthur Dachiardi, JW Hall, Rod Harper, Dillon Aguilar, Garret Olinger, Connor McCronskey, Mike Webb, and Justin Hackel.

