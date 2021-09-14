Etnies Presents Nassim Lachhab in Créteil, Paris

Etnies is proud to launch a signature Windrow colorway for Morocco’s Nassim Lachhab. The video project to launch his Signature etnies Windrow colorway was his take on the iconic Créteil Plaza in the suburbs of Paris.

Nassim’s originally from Rabat, Morocco, but you can tell he lived in France and put in his time at the Créteil Plaza. With ledges, stairs, a block set, a triple-set and some of the best flat ground you could ask for – this plaza has been recognized globally since the 90s. Nassim hit every area of Créteil Plaza in this etnies video project. Video by Thomas Courteille