Euro Blitz | Girl and Chocolate Skateboards (2000)

January 26, 2022 By

The Girl & Chocolate teams venture into Europe for a full blitz. New guys on the team, Stevie Williams and Rick McCrank go off. Catch more from our Girl Films Archive at https://girlskateboards.com/films/

Immunity_010322_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS