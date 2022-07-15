Evan Strong: Everything To Gain | Presented by Toyota USA

By the age of 17, Team Toyota athlete Evan Strong was a sponsored skateboarder on the rise, focusing on becoming a pro athlete. While growing up on the island of Maui, Evan’s life completely changed after a drunk driver struck him on his motorcycle, which caused the amputation of his left leg below the knee. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Evan used his gnawing need to skateboard again as motivation and reset his focus on new goals. Now, Evan only grows stronger and continues to push forward.

Follow Evan on his journey in a two-part series presented by Toyota USA.

Directed by Jeremy Pettit