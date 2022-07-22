Evan Strong: Intention | Presented by Toyota USA

During the moment of unbearable pain after impact, Team Toyota athlete Evan Strong fights back with meditation and recites his mantra altering his state of mind. Through this trance, Evan realized it wasn’t a sole matter of surviving but deciding how to live. Evan now devotes intention to every action he takes, allowing his mind and body to reach a peak state changing the world around him. Follow Evan on his journey in a two-part series presented by Toyota USA.

Directed by Jeremy Pettit