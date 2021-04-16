Exploration du domaine Public, De Paris Yearbook retrospective

Exploration du Domaine Public, De Paris 2013 to 2020

A short film by David Couliau featuring Dustin Dollin

For the launch of the 10th Yearbook, DPY CITY TRIPTYCH VOL.4, an exhibit was set up with the City of Paris, the first open air Exhibition in Paris dedicated to the Parisian skate community. Exhibiting 28 photos published in the De Paris Yearbooks between 2013 and 2020.

Exploration du Domaine Public, De Paris

April 1st-30

Tour Saint Jacques, 39 Rue de Rivoli 75004 Paris.