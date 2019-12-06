Exploring Madrid with Adrian Del Campo

December 6, 2019

The slicked back hair and intense stare might look serious and intimidating, but Adrian Del Campo is one of the most charming characters have on the Nike SB team. Adri’s effortless style and energetic personality never turns down an opportunity to get the crew to have a good time.

Nike SB met up with Adrian and some friends for a few days of exploring the streets of Madrid that have seen the evolution of the skater and gentleman he is today.

