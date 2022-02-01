Extreme Versatile Sports

February 1, 2022 By

Nice solid chunk of British skating. Great music, great spots. Get stuck in.

Mikey Patrick
Charlie Munro
Harry Lintel
Barney Page
Dougie George
Chris Oliver
Will Sheerin
Quentin Guthrie
Nelly Mayele
Slim
Josh Nice
Joe Coward

Filmed and Edited by Brayden Slezak

Immunity_010322_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS