Eye Of The Storm | VANS

January 31, 2020 By

Vans’ Eye of the Storm featuring its Vans APAC team as they skate through Typhoon Ling Ling in Seoul, a heatwave in Guangzhou and a smokey haze in Kuala Lumpur so thick you couldn’t see the tops of buildings.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS