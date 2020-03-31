Fallen Footwear

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Fallen team is revamped and ripping! Chris Cole led the squad on an all-out assault on our park. Tommy Gunz, Adam Arunski—even Billy Marks! Get familiar with the ams—then Reggie Kelly with the NBD ender!

Music: Sustains

Video: @collinhpx