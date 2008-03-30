Fallen’s “Ride The Sky” Teaser

It’s on! Fallen just released the teaser for their maiden skate video, “Ride The Sky” featuring Josh Harmony, Tony Cervantes, Jamie Thomas, Brian “Slash” Hansen, Matt Bennett, James Hardy, Gilbert Crockett, Billy Marks, Tommy Sandoval, and Chris Cole.



Keep checking back here for premiere dates, downloads, and even our interview with Jamie Thomas from the 2008 TWS Buyer’s Guide. This is gonna be a hot one.