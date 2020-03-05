Family & Friends, Rave Skateboards’ Full Length

Family and Friends is a video where you can find Mika Germond becoming part of the RAVE team, Olivier “Boucle” Durou popping HD/DV pills, PJ Chapuis finally releasing a part, Léo Cholet and his switch game, a cultural trip in Lisboa with the Raaskal crew, a tour in Lyon to visit the riders there and to bring back one of their famous rainbows, a Vittoria/ Barcelona part ’cause Rave was running out of money to go elsewhere, a Bordeaux part to remind you the Rave team doesn’t powerslide all day, and a tracklist produced by its Family and Friends.