Farewell: A Love Letter to Portland

April 6, 2020

Portland skateboarding featuring Myles Laurion, Tony Ellis, Josh Love, Kevin Braun, Dylan Williams, Joe Milazzo, Elijah Akerley, Willis Kimbel, Aiden Caruth, Bailey Walker, Shea Cooper, Chase Webb, and Jake Selover.
Video By: Chris Varcadipane

