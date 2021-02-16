February 21 | Pop Trading Company

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Together with Jan Maarten Sneep, better known as @memoryscreen, PTC made a new clip called February ’21. Mainly filmed in 2020 with Pop riders Rob Maatman, Pascal Moelaert, Mats Edel, Jair Gravenberch, Billy Hoogendijk, Bastiaan van Zadelhoff and Chima Chibueze.

