FFFURTHER, Westernworld

This film is dedicated to Pablo Ramirez–We love you. Full parts from Hayden Estrada, Matt Bergmann, Seegull aka Stephen Brayman, Zane Timpson, Elijah Akerley and Kayl Johnson. Adam Anorga & Zane Timpson made this video. Additional filming by Israel Garcia II. Get outside, push faster than necessary, catch a frontside & remember why you love this shit.

