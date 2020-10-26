FFFURTHER, Westernworld

October 26, 2020 By

This film is dedicated to Pablo Ramirez–We love you. Full parts from Hayden Estrada, Matt Bergmann, Seegull aka Stephen Brayman, Zane Timpson, Elijah Akerley and Kayl Johnson. Adam Anorga & Zane Timpson made this video. Additional filming by Israel Garcia II. Get outside, push faster than necessary, catch a frontside & remember why you love this shit.

