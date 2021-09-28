Film Trucks Slappy Challenge 2021

Film Trucks hosted a two-day party of crazy Slappy Grinds, bump to bump big Ollies, and more.

Day two, it went down at HDV with Cash For Tricks on the Bench, the Pyramid and the big set of stairs.

Tons of rippers were there: Bastien Marlin, Théo Moga, Vincent Jugnet, Flo Maillet, Arno Wagner, Etienne Turnbull, Joe Hill, François Tizon, Fred Plocque Santos, Arthur Fontis, Guillaume Colucci and more.

Bon Appétit!