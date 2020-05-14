First 1080 Ever Done On Vert Ramp

The 11 year old, yes 11 year old, Brazilian Gui Khury just became the first person to land a 1080 on Vert which is three full 360 spins. Landing one on Vert is the big distinction here because Tom Schaar was the first to land a 1080 on a Mega Ramp back in 2012 when he was only 12 years old. The spin had been done by using the ultra big transitions of a Mega Ramp to give you plenty of height and speed to spin such a dizzying trick, but now it has been successfully spun on a traditional Vert ramp which is way harder to get the height and speed. And now Gui Khury gets to have his named added the skate history books. Impressive. What is it with these kids these days?!

And also, here is Tom Schaar landing the first ever 1080 on a Mega Ramp.