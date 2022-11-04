First Push: Salad Days of Skateboarding in Pakistan

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Salad Days has been supporting skateboarders in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, Pakistan under the umbrella “Skate Pakistan” since spring 2021.

In February, 2022, they took their first trip to Lahore and Islamabad to connect with friends across Pakistan and further support this blossoming skateboarding scene.

Salad Days of Skateboarding is a US based 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports developing and underserved skateboarding communities worldwide. Learn more at saladdaysofskateboarding.org