FLUID | Poetic Collective Full-Length

After teasing you with Samuel Norgren’s part from Poetic Collective’s full length video FLUID, we’re happy to release the full video, filmed in Europe during 2019 showcasing the diverse squad consisting of:

Samuel Norgren

Simon Kallkvist

Santiago Sasson

Mira Axelsson

Helena Long

Johanna Juzelius

Peter Johansson

Klas Andersson

Johan Bergljung

Tom Botwid

Filmed by Markus Bengtsson and Tom Botwid

Edited by Tom Botwid

See more at:

poeticcollective.com

@poeticcollective