FLUID | Poetic Collective Full-Length

February 5, 2020 By

After teasing you with Samuel Norgren’s part from Poetic Collective’s full length video FLUID, we’re happy to release the full video, filmed in Europe during 2019 showcasing the diverse squad consisting of:

Samuel Norgren
Simon Kallkvist
Santiago Sasson
Mira Axelsson
Helena Long
Johanna Juzelius
Peter Johansson
Klas Andersson
Johan Bergljung
Tom Botwid

Filmed by Markus Bengtsson and Tom Botwid
Edited by Tom Botwid

