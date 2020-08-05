In 2018, Jim Craven and Tom Day were working in NOTE Skateshop where discussions of a spot glimpsed in a couple of UK videos (NDK in Sofia, Bulgaria) saw some online research and astute train scheduling coalesce into a plan for a skate trip encompassing both Sofia and Bucharest, the capital of neighbouring Romania. Joined by Craig Questions, Joe O’Donnell and Jasper Dawson-Clough, the trip took in an array of architecture ranging from communist marble to crumbling street transitions to lovingly shaped DIY spots. It’s fruits can be seen via the clip above and bevy of photos for the accompanying article which you can see here.