FRAME | Theory Skateshop’s New Video Out Of Western Massachusetts

Theory Skateshop’s full length video FRAME

Filmed and Edited by Peter Freeman

Featuring: Devin Colon, Eddie Comini, Brendan O’Connor, Greg Sanocki, Josh Dziadek and the rest of the Theory team.



Hit up their online shop, support your local skateshop, always!