Fries Taillieu | Globe Part

June 26, 2020 By

Originally from Belgium, Fries Taillieu now calls Amsterdam home. Despite spending much of his youth in Europe, Fries has put in some serious time across the pond skating & travelling alongside some of the best. The last couple of years has seen him juggle filming trips between a full time job and the result is pretty damn impressive.

