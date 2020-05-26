fruit medley by Gunnar Hall

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another tasty SF/SD edit filmed and edited by Gunnar Hall. featuring: Evan Gange, Taylor Smith, Jake Hoffman, Smiler Perez, Nick Hall, Adream, Cody Subido, Chris Kenney, Jake Braun, and Ozbaldo Colon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!