fruit medley by Gunnar Hall

Another tasty SF/SD edit filmed and edited by Gunnar Hall.
featuring:
Evan Gange, Taylor Smith, Jake Hoffman, Smiler Perez, Nick Hall, Adream, Cody Subido, Chris Kenney, Jake Braun, and Ozbaldo Colon.

Additional filming Sky Ramirez and Kyle Geldert

