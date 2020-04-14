Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Filmed within the last few months in Sydney, Australia, all the footage that didn’t go to other projects…

Featuring:

Noah Nayef

Riley Pavey

Rowan Davis

Noah Smith

Noah Papadopoulos

Sam Sutton

Stevie Stipanovic

Ben Hennessy

Kevin Graver

Dean Johnston

Gary Almeida

Sammy Winter

Filmed and edited by Orion Stefanidis