FuckYOU!

April 14, 2020

Filmed within the last few months in Sydney, Australia, all the footage that didn’t go to other projects…
Featuring:
Noah Nayef
Riley Pavey
Rowan Davis
Noah Smith
Noah Papadopoulos
Sam Sutton
Stevie Stipanovic
Ben Hennessy
Kevin Graver
Dean Johnston
Gary Almeida
Sammy Winter
Filmed and edited by Orion Stefanidis

