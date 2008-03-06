Fully Flanders Trailer

The Basque boys are all about the tech. Check this new trailer from Espana.

“Here in Spain we love the Lakai video so much, and in San Sebastian, we premiered our video a week after the Lakai video came out. We didn’t know what to name our video and a guy that appears in it we call Flanders (like The Simpsons guy) so we made the joke about Fully Flanders.” Fair enough.