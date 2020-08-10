Gabriel Rodriguez Tribute

August 10, 2020 By

Gabriel Rodriguez
October 7, 1972 – August 9, 2019
A loyal friend, a beautiful soul and a skateboarder who impacted many lives.

Gabriel

Through the lenses of:
Lance Mountain, Stacy Peralta, Colin Kennedy, Peter McKeon, Tim Dowling, Socrates Leal, Amrit, Jacob Rosenberg

Edited by Jacob Rosenberg

LTG
LTG-8.3.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS