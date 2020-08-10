Gabriel Rodriguez Tribute

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Through the lenses of: Lance Mountain, Stacy Peralta, Colin Kennedy, Peter McKeon, Tim Dowling, Socrates Leal, Amrit, Jacob Rosenberg

Gabriel Rodriguez October 7, 1972 – August 9, 2019 A loyal friend, a beautiful soul and a skateboarder who impacted many lives.

