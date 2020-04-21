Gary Lemmons, Purple Gold Part

In a short couple of years, Gary has gone from the local park hero to a street machine! This is one of is first parts and he came out swinging. Gary and the rest of the Purple Gold crew have the next generation of Sacramento skaters looking good. Can’t wait to see what he produces next.—Will Grayson aka @thebestbumalive

Filmed by
Austin Padilla
Jerome Neal
Mickey Usmany
Davaughn White
Jackson Casey

Edited by
Jerome Neal

Music by
Jerome Neal
Jesse Boudreau

