Geoff McFetridge Bobshirt interview

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Geoff McFetridge discusses his early skateboard graphics and the processes behind his creation of The Drip graphics, Candy Series, and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!