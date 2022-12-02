Ghost Money Pho Life Tour, Ep 1

This crew never stops traveling the world! The AriZona squad hopped on a 17-hour flight to Hanoi, Vietnam and scored a sesh before the sun went down. Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Leo Heinert and Carlo Carezzano skate a lakeside plaza with the locals after a wild motorbike ride through the city in Episode 1 of the Ghost Money PHO Life Tour.

While in Vietnam, we heard about the tradition of burning fake money to honor and enrich loved ones who have passed, aka Ghost Money. We liked the idea of including it in the tour name.