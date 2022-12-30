Ghost Money Pho Life Tour, Ep 2

The squad got fired up on the Vietnamese coffee and caught a magical sesh at Lý Thái Tổ Plaza in the heart of Hanoi. After PHO and Banh Mis, the LB Skate Shop crew took us on an epic motorbike tour of the city ending at Thong Nhat Park (Lenin Park). Bonestalone, Carezzano, Heinert, Juan Pablo and JJ throw down in Episode 2 of the Ghost Money PHO Life Tour.