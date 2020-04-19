Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 18-min video was filmed during a few years, mainly in Paris. With main sections from Edouard Depaz, Valentin Bauer, Joseph Biais, Lilian Fev, Marca Barbier, Remy Taveira, and a huge friends section.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!