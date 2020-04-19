Giddy #11

April 19, 2020 By

The 18-min video was filmed during a few years, mainly in Paris.
With main sections from Edouard Depaz, Valentin Bauer, Joseph Biais, Lilian Fev, Marca Barbier, Remy Taveira, and a huge friends section.

