Giddy 12: Perros

September 14, 2022

Romain Batard’s latest offering featuring Axel Cruysberghs, Edouard Depaz, Felipe Bartolome, Fito Stone, Joseph Biais, Nicolas Gisonno, Phil Zwijsen, Remy Taveira, and Valentin Bauer.

